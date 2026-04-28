Orlando proposes new crosswalk safety upgrades for busy Mills 50 corridor

The Brief The City of Orlando plans to add a high-visibility crosswalk at Mills Avenue and Canton Street to improve pedestrian safety. Residents say crossing the four-lane road has been dangerous for years, with frequent close calls. The $200,000 project will be funded by red-light camera fines, with construction expected to begin this fall.



A long-discussed safety fix may soon be coming to one of Orlando’s busiest and most dangerous corridors for pedestrians.

City leaders are proposing a new high-visibility crosswalk at Mills Avenue and Canton Street in the Mills 50 District, an area known for its restaurants, nightlife and foot traffic — but limited safe crossing options.

What we know:

Mills 50 residents say the current conditions force people to take risks when crossing the four-lane road, where traffic often moves at high speeds.

"I’ve had very close calls… people almost hit me," said Hilary Cepeda, who frequents the area.

The City of Orlando plans to add a high-visibility crosswalk at Mills Avenue and Canton Street to improve pedestrian safety.

The backstory:

Plans to improve safety at the location were first raised in 2018, but little has changed since then. While marked crosswalks exist blocks away, some residents say they are too far from where people naturally cross.

"You can run across, but never walk. It’s a fleeing-for-your-life kind of situation," said Michelle Vasquez, an Orlando resident.

The City of Orlando plans to add a high-visibility crosswalk at Mills Avenue and Canton Street to improve pedestrian safety.

What are the proposed improvements?

Proposed improvements include a high-visibility crosswalk, curb extensions, flashing pedestrian beacons and a refuge island in the middle of the roadway – all designed to slow traffic and give pedestrians a safer path across.

Local business owners say the need is especially urgent at night, when speeds tend to increase.

"It’s sketchy because where they cross is where cars are, and it’s a very fast street at night," said Will Walker, who owns a nearby bar.

The City of Orlando plans to add a high-visibility crosswalk at Mills Avenue and Canton Street to improve pedestrian safety.

What they're saying:

Residents say the changes are long overdue and could make a significant difference in safety.

"I’m here all the time and I feel like I have to risk my life to cross the street," said Hilary Cepeda.

Others say the improvements can’t come soon enough.

"I think it’s a really good idea. I say yes, I’m on board with that," Cepeda said.

Business owners and neighbors alike say they hope the project will finally make the busy corridor safer for everyone who lives, works and visits the Mills 50 District.

The City of Orlando plans to add a high-visibility crosswalk at Mills Avenue and Canton Street to improve pedestrian safety.

What's next:

The estimated $200,000 project will be funded through red-light camera fines, according to the city. Construction is expected to begin this fall.