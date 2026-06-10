Florida man accused of exposing himself to teen at gym, deputies say

The Brief A Daytona Beach man is accused of exposing himself to a teen boy at a Palm Coast Planet Fitness. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Craig Stevens Jr., 34, entered the teen's shower stall in the locker room while naked. An arrest warrant was obtained for Stevens, who is in federal custody after pleaded guilty to charges in a separate case, investigators said.



A Florida man is accused of exposing himself to a 15-year-old boy and trying to enter the teen's shower at a Palm Coast gym.

The incident happened on Feb. 25 at a Planet Fitness on State Road 100 in Palm Coast, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

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A 15-year-old boy told staff at the gym that a naked man had tried to enter his shower stall in the men's locker room.

Investigators said surveillance footage showed Craig Stevens Jr, 34, entering the gym and going directly to the men's locker room. Stevens used a family member's membership to get access to the gym, according to investigators.

While inside the locker room, Stevens walked to the shower stall where the teen was showering, pulled back the curtain and exposed himself, according to investigators.

The teen yelled "no" at Stevens, who replied, "I thought you said I join you," investigators said. The teen yelled no again and Stevens got dressed and left the locker room, according to investigators.

Investigators said the teen identified Stevens in a photo lineup.

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The Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant for Stevens on a count of lewd or lascivious exhibition involving an offender 18 years of age or older and a victim younger than 16.

Stevens is currently in federal custody, serving a four-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy and aggravated identity theft in a separate case.

Prosecutors said Stevens used an elderly victim's personal information and shared it with other people, who used it to access the victim's back accounts and apply for loans and credit cards.