Orlando police to give update on Poppy Park, Grand Street deadly shootings

Watch live at 10 a.m.: During a news conference on Wednesday morning, officials will provide additional updates on two separate shootings that happened in Orlando on Sunday. The news conference is set for 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed in the above video player, the FOX 35 News app and on the FOX 35 Orlando YouTube page.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith and homicide detectives are expected to provide updates on two separate shootings that left six people dead on Easter Sunday during a news conference on Wednesday morning.

The first shooting happened that morning at a home on Grand Street, while the other took place later that evening at Poppy Park.

Grand Street shooting

Officers have previously released details about the shooting on Grand Street where the suspect – 28-year-old Lacorvis Daley – reportedly shot and killed his 7-year-old son Cameron Bouie and his girlfriend's relatives – 13-year-old Damionna Reed and 69-year-old Carole Fumore during a domestic disturbance. The suspect's girlfriend was not home at the time of the shooting.

Daley was ultimately killed after responding officers said he began shooting at them, and they returned fire.

FOX 35 News is working to see whether body-camera video will be released showing the confrontation between Daley and police.

The state is looking into the shooting which is standard when an officer or deputy is involved in a shooting while on the job.

Shooting at Poppy Park leaves three dead

Few details have been released regarding the Poppy Park shooting. Officers have confirmed there were a total of five victims. Three of them died and two of them were injured.

During the news conference, we're expecting to learn if police have identified the suspect(s) and hope to learn the motive behind the shooting and the identities of the victims.

