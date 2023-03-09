Orlando police to give update on murder of Army veteran outside shopping center

On Thursday, Orlando police are expected to give an update on the murder of Angie Washington, an Army veteran who was gunned down and killed last month outside a shopping center while running errands.

Police said they had a person of interest, but did not offer up a name.

Washington's son is expected to speak at the news conference with police about the murder. Crimeline is also expected to announce a reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith says investigators are closer to figuring out who killed Desert Storm veteran Angela Sutton Washington. They released a picture of the vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting – dark, Mazda sedan.

The shooting happened on Feb. 7 around 7 p.m. in a shopping plaza off North Lane. Police believe Washington may have been standing near the intended target when she was shot.

If you saw something, you're asked to call police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or 1-800-423-8477. The news conference is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. You can watch it in the player above when it starts.