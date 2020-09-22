Orlando police step up patrols during Rail Safety Week

article

Orlando police will be cracking down on drivers who don't follow railroad crossing rules during Rail Safety Week.

The latest incident of a train hitting a car stuck on the tracks happened on Monday in Orlando.

The driver suffered minor injuries. Thirty passengers on the SunRail train were unharmed.

State troopers say the driver mistakenly turned onto the tracks.

FOX 35 cameras have caught several cars stopping on the track at the Colonial Drive crossing.

"They’re not supposed to be doing that. That’s for sure," said FDOT's Steve Olson.

In April of last year, a SunRail train plowed into an SUV on the tracks. FDOT cameras captured that chilling moment. Monday's accident happened on the first day of Rail Safety Week.

Orlando police officers will be out making sure drivers stay off the tracks. They say last year, Florida ranked third in the nation for the highest number of highway-rail grade crossing collisions.

Orlando police officers are expected to be patrolling the tracks at Colonial Drive on Tuesday morning.