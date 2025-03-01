Orlando police shoot, kill man armed with AR 15-style rifle overnight

The Brief Officials arrived at the scene at approximately 2:42 a.m. in reference to a suspicious person reported to be beating on a victim’s door while armed with a gun. Officers gave commands for the suspect to drop the weapon. The suspect disobeyed and was subsequently shot. The suspect was a 62-year-old white male with a non-violent criminal history from another state.



Orlando Police officers responded to a call at 221 East Colonial Drive early Sunday morning. Officials arrived at the scene at approximately 2:42 a.m. in reference to a suspicious person reported to be beating on a victim’s door while armed with a gun.

"Upon arrival at the studio workspace apartment, which was not intended for living purposes, officers met with the victim, located a few doors down," said an Orlando Police spokesperson.

According to officials, officers proceeded down the hallway, they observed an open door. The suspect emerged from the studio workspace apartment armed with an AR-15-style rifle.

Officers gave commands for the suspect to drop the weapon. The suspect disobeyed and was subsequently shot.

Reports suggest officers attempted life-saving measures, but the suspect was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The suspect was identified as an out-of-state 62-year-old white male with a non-violent criminal history.

The three officers involved were equipped with body-worn cameras during the incident. They were not injured and will be on paid administrative leave.

The FDLE will conduct an independent review of the incident, which will be turned over to the State Attorney’s office. Additionally, the Orlando Police Department will conduct its own internal investigation.

The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department.

