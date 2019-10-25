Orlando police say July homicide likely stemmed from road road incident

Orlando police believe a homicide at a 7-Eleven was likely the result of a road rage incident on Kirkman over the summer.

Thiago Neves died after being shot in the parking lot of the store near Kirkman and Vineland on July 21, around 10:30 p.m. New video released Friday morning shows Neves walking toward the store after getting out of his car. Neves suddenly turns around and begins walking toward a red Hyundai Veloster, briefly talking with the driver.

"It looks like to me he’s standing about five feet away from it then shrugs his shoulders and walks away," said detective Barbara Sharp.

Det. Sharp said it is then when Neves was shot, later dying at the hospital. Police now believe the killing could have been the result of a road rage incident. They are asking anyone who was driving along Kirkman between Conroy and Vineland that night and saw the two vehicles call the police.

Meanwhile, Neves' family is hoping for closure.

"We’re very forgiving people we just want to find closure with everything that happened," said his brother Marcos Neves. "We just want to close this chapter of our lives so that we can continue and live through his memory."

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).