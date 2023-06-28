Florida man strikes deadly blow at gas station, causing victim to go brain-dead, deputies say

article

A Florida man was arrested several weeks after causing a man to go brain-dead during an altercation at a gas station.

Brian Darnold, 29, is facing one count of negligent manslaughter after punching a man causing him to go brain-dead, deputies said.

In early May, Darnold got into an altercation with the victim, Amir Aryafar, at a 7-Eleven located at 7405 Red Bug Lake Rd. Aryafar had asked Darnold for cannabis, to which Darnold responded that he didn't have anything to sell him.

The victim and Darnold then exchanged words and went their separate ways for the time being.

Darnold headed back to his vehicle and started driving away when he noticed Aryafar start to chase the car. In a statement, Danrold said that he felt the need to "jump out and defend us".

Deputies said that surveillance footage showed that Aryafar walked toward the back of Danrold's car, and wasn't in the path of the vehicle as it was moving toward the exit.

Darnold then got out of the car while it was still moving and punched the victim. Darnold said that he only punched Aryafar because he threw one first, but deputies said that according to surveillance footage, the victim never tried to punch Darnold.

Seminole County deputies and fire rescue responded to a call about Aryafar laying unconscious and took him to the Oviedo Medical Center. Due to the severity of the brain trauma, the victim was then sent to the Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford.

A day after the blow, Aryafar was declared brain-dead, and on May 3 his son decided to remove him from life support.

On June 19, the coroner declared that the cause of death was "traumatic brain injury and the manner is homicide".

Darnold was arrested on Monday and was taken to the John E Polk Correctional Facility.