Orlando police officer tests positive for COVID-19

An Orlando police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the department announced on Thursday. This is the second officer to test positive during the coronavirus pandemic out of a staff of 1,064.

The officer, who had been asymptomatic, is now on a 14-day self-quarantine as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Orange County Medical Director's Office.

The department says seven other officers have been tested to detect any possible exposure to the coronavirus, and they are also under self-quarantine until test results return. None have displayed symptoms of COVID-19, and they will continue to self-monitor.

The officers under observation were using personal protective equipment (PPE) while responding to calls, and it is believed that the risk of exposure for the public was low.

All officers continue to use PPE while on patrol and responding to calls, the agency said.

