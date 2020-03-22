Chief Rolon: Orlando police officer tested positive for COVID-19

article

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon announced on Sunday that one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Rolon said the officer, who did not travel to any restricted areas, developed flu-like symptoms earlier this month and was already self-quarantining when he tested positive.

Rolon said as of Sunday, the officer no longer had symptoms, but remained in a 14-day self-quarantine as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A news release sent out by Rolon said personnel who had contact with the officer are also under a 14-day self-quarantine.

He said none have displayed any symptoms associated with COVID-19.