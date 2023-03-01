Orlando police officer arrested for DUI outside Seminole County elementary school: affidavit

An Orlando police officer was arrested outside his child's elementary school on Tuesday suspected of DUI after he parked in the drive-through lane and later struck a concrete block while attempting to park, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to the report, Anthony Lappas, 42, who was off-duty at the time, drove to the school in Winter Springs, Florida to pick up his child from after-school care.

When he arrived at the school, he initially parked in the drive-through lane and blocked other vehicles from passing, and showed signs of impairment. Those at the school said he was "unsteady on his feet," had to lean against a pole, and had bloodshot eyes.

He got back into his truck and parked it in the school parking lot, but reportedly struck a concrete block, according to the arrest report.

A detective with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office noted that Lappas was unsteady on his feet, smelled of alcohol, and had "bloodshot, glassy, and watery" eyes. His movements were also "slow, sluggish, and lethargic," according to the report.

The detective performed a series of field sobreity tests, which Lappas did not pass. Another deputy performed two breath tests, which said Lappas' BAC was .15 and .16, nearly two times the legal limit of .08.

He was charged with one count of DUI.

In a statement, Orlando police said Lappas has been relieved of his law enforcement duties pending an internal investigation and placed on paid administrative leave.