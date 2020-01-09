Orlando police looking for men accused of beating up, robbing elderly woman at gunpoint

article

The Orlando Police Department is searching for two men they said battered an elderly woman and robbed her at gunpoint because she refused to give them money.

Police say the suspect followed the victim out of a business in the 4300 block of Clarcona Ocoee Rd. after seeing she had cash. When they got outside, police say they asked the woman for some money and she refused.

"As the victim walked behind the plaza at that location, the same suspects pulled up in an older model black Toyota 4-door sedan and robbed the victim at gun point," police said in a press release to FOX 35 News.

The suspects are also accused of battering the woman.

Police are looking for two black males, possibly between the ages of 15 and 17-years-old. Both suspects are between 5'8" and 5'11" and weigh around 140 pounds. Both men have black hair and brown eyes.

"One of the suspects referred to the other as "Peanut" during the robbery. It is believed that they may frequent the area of the incident as at least one witness recognized seeing them before."

If anyone has information or recognizes the suspects, you are asked to call the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.