Orlando police looking for man who attacked, sexually assaulted woman riding bike at park

Orlando police have released a sketch of a man who reportedly sexually assaulted a woman who was riding her bike through a park in May.

The woman told police that she was on her bike and riding through Signal Hill Park on May 20 when a man – who identified himself as "Marcus" – walked up to her, took her bike into the woods, and then attacked her.

He was last seen riding away on a light blue mountain ride, police said. He was shirtless and wearing black shoes and pants.

He has a tattoo on his left shoulder and is believed to be in his late teens or early twenties, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call 911 or Crimeline, at 800-423-8477 (TIPS). A reward up to $1,0000 is being offered.