Orlando police locate 15-year-old runaway who took father's gun with him

UPDATE:

Orlando police say that Anthony Matthew Chesser has been located in good health.

EARLIER STORY:

Orlando police are looking for a teenage runaway who they say took his father's gun when he left.

Anthony Matthew Chesser, 15, ran away from his home at the 1200 block of Cole Road.

"Anthony has a history of depression and upon leaving the residence, he grabbed his father's firearm," police wrote in a Facebook post.

If you know of his whereabouts, please contact us at 321-235-5300.