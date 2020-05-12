Orlando police locate 15-year-old runaway who took father's gun with him
ORLANDO, Fla. - UPDATE:
Orlando police say that Anthony Matthew Chesser has been located in good health.
EARLIER STORY:
Orlando police are looking for a teenage runaway who they say took his father's gun when he left.
Anthony Matthew Chesser, 15, ran away from his home at the 1200 block of Cole Road.
"Anthony has a history of depression and upon leaving the residence, he grabbed his father's firearm," police wrote in a Facebook post.
If you know of his whereabouts, please contact us at 321-235-5300.
