Man, woman found dead in shooting, Orlando police say

Police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead after a shooting Tuesday morning in Orlando.

Officers responded to the area of Boldface Drive and Apostrophe Aly around 9 a.m. following reports of a "man down." A man and woman were found dead at the scene, police said.

A spokesperson for Orlando Police said both the man and woman were shot, and that they're not looking for anyone else possible connected to the investigation, which is active and ongoing.

No other details were immediately released.