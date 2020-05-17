Orlando Police investigate shooting that sent young victim to hospital

Orlando Police are investigating a shooting.

The incident occurred overnight at the Windsor Cove Apartments on Mercy Drive.

A young victim was driven to the hospital and is now recovering.

Police said that there is no suspect information at this time.

