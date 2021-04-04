Orlando Police celebrate retirement of patrol horse with cake

A retiring Orlando Police Department patrol horse was given a tasty send-off during a celebration in Florida, video posted by the department on April 4 shows.

This video shows Izzy the horse nibbling away at his homemade retirement cake. Police said in the video that the cake was made with oats, carrots, apples, and molasses.

"He was great on patrol, a great trainer of new riders, and he’ll be sorely missed in the barn," Orlando Police said on Twitter.

