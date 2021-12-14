Orlando Police celebrate 100 years of their motor unit

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer made a special proclamation to celebrate 100 years of the Orlando Police Motor Unit.

He declared December 14, 2021 Orlando Police Department Motor Units Centennial Celebration Day.

The 19 officer squad use motorcycles to patrol the city. They work to keep pedestrians safe, plan parade routes and escort world leaders like the president.

"As our city has grown, the importance of this has grown because there are more pedestrians, there are more civilians on the roadways," said Lee Sahs who was promoted to sergeant during the celebration by Chief Orlando Rolon.

MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Small fire reported at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort

The officers recreated pictures taken of the original motor unit in 1921.

Sahs got emotional talking about the work he and his other members put in.

Advertisement

"Of all days, on the 100-year anniversary of this unit. This unit has been an extreme passion for me so its bittersweet – but I’m very thankful to the chief and I’ve had a blessed almost 17 years here," he said.