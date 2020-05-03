Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Police attempting to ID suspects tied to shots fired at Orlando gas station

Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is attempting to identify suspects tied to gunshots fired at a gas station on South Orange Blossom Trail.

They said that early in the morning on Wednesday, suspects were seen shooting at a victim at 520 South Orange Blossom Trail. 

The suspects then fled in a white 4-door vehicle with a sunroof.

Police confirmed that no one was injured.

They ask that any with any information regarding this incident call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

