Orlando police arrest 'serial burglar' who broke into multiple homes

A serial burglar was arrested after he broke into several homes in the Lake Nona area, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Brayan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested on July 17 after Ring video surveillance showed him breaking into a home on the 1100 block of Lorenza Lane at 1 a.m.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he said he heard Rodriguez attempting to break into another home.

More officers arrived in the area along with a K-9 to search for Rodriguez.

Officers said they heard Rodriguez once again in the backyard of another home who tried to make a run to exit the community.

Body cam footage shows officers running after Rodriguez who was caught and arrested.

He was connected to multiple other burglaries that happened a few nights prior.