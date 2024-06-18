Orlando is getting a passport office: Press conference live at 1 PM

WATCH LIVE: Rep. Maxwell Frost hosts press conference about Orlando's new passport office

Orlando is getting a passport office!

The announcement came down Tuesday afternoon from Rep. Maxwell Frost (FL-10), who is scheduled to host a press conference at 1 p.m.

FOX 35 will be there, and it'll be livestreamed at the top of this page.

The State Department has chosen Orlando as one of six new locations for the creation of a passport office, Frost's office said. Currently, the nearest passport office in Florida is located in Miami.

"After many of you reached out for rapid assistance with your passports because the nearest agency is hours away in Miami, I spent months working with and calling on @StateDept to explore opening an office here. They've listened, and soon, folks will be able to apply or renew right here in Orlando!" Frost wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

