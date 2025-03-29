Orlando multi-car crash leaves 5 injured, troopers say

The Brief An Orlando crash off of Lee Road led to five people being transported to the hospital on Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Troopers said the crash involved three separate vehicles. It is currently unclear what condition those involved in the crash are in.



An Orlando multi-car crash off of Lee Road led to five people being transported to the hospital on Friday night, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

It is currently unclear what condition those involved in the crash are in.

What led to the crash?

What we know:

Troopers said the crash was reported around 9 p.m. Saturday, March 29, along Interstate 4 and Lee Road in Orange County.

Officials said the crash involved a 2022 Tesla, a 2016 Hyundai and a 2015 Ford.

Reports show five people were transported to the hospital. Four people were taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center, and one person was taken to AdventHealth Orlando.

There was roadblock on the I-4 exit ramp at Lee Road, authorities said, but it was cleared by 1 a.m.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information on the incident, including the circumstances surrounding what led to the crash and the current conditions of those hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

