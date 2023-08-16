Orlando Museum of Art files lawsuit against ex-CEO after fake Basquiat paintings scandal

article

The Orlando Museum of Art has filed a lawsuit against its former CEO, a California-based auctioneer, and a host of others following the museum's scandal in which apparent paintings by famed artist Jean-Michel Basquiat – now deemed to be fake – were showcased at the museum, which ultimately led to an FBI raid at the museum in 2022.

The museum alleges in its lawsuit that its former CEO Aaron De Groft conspired with the apparent owners of Basquiat's artworks and to showcase 26 of them at the museum – titled Heroes and Monsters: Jean Michel-Basquiat – to raise their worth with the hopes of eventually selling them.

"The Owner Defendants easily persuaded De Groft to join their conspiracy by promising De Groft a significant cut of the proceeds of the anticipated multimillion dollar sale. De Groft quickly jettisoned his professional, ethical, and fiduciary duties to OMA and agreed to exhibit the paintings before ever seeing them in person," the lawsuit alleged.

An FBI agent brings in packing material and large boxes made for transporting glass and fragile materials during the raid at the Orlando Museum of Modern Art in Orlando, Florida, Friday, June 24, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/Tribune Ne Expand

FBI agents pack up their boxes, bubble wrap and other packing tools during the raid at the Orlando Museum of Art on Friday, June 24, 2022. (Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"Singularly focused on fast-tracking the exhibition, De Groft and the Owner Defendants hijacked OMA’s resources, subverted OMA’s mission, and permanently damaged OMA’s longstanding reputation as a premier local nonprofit organization," the lawsuit reads.

The museum said the fallout of the FBI's raid and investigation and the determination that the artworks were fake has "shattered" it's 99-year legacy and that "cleaning up the aftermath….has cost (the museum) even more," it reads.

De Groft reportedly told The New York Times that he had not been served with the lawsuit yet, but denied the allegations. He was hired in Jan. 20, 2021, according to the documents. He was fired shortly after the raid.

The lawsuit seeks damages in excess of $50,000 for fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty, and conspiracy. He also demands a jury trial.

It names De Groft, Michael Barzman, a Los Angeles-based auctioneers who admitted to federal authorities that he and another man forged the paintings, and a half-dozen others.