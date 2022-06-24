Officials: FBI raids Orlando Museum of Art due to authenticity concerns

article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the Orlando Museum of Art on Friday involving its "Heroes & Monsters" exhibit.

The museum was issued a subpoena due to the claim that the unseen work of Jean-Michel Basquiat may not be authentic. Suspicions grew as it was revealed that the paintings' owners allegedly had previous criminal convictions.

Basquiat was known for his art during the Neo-expressionist movements. The paintings were reported to have been found in an old storage locker after Basquiat's death in 1988.

The Orlando Museum of Art issued a statement that said, "Last year, the Museum complied with a request for information. The Museum has never been led to believe it was or is the subject of any investigation and has never had any FBI activity on-site. We see our involvement purely as a fact witness. As we close the Heroes and Monsters exhibition in a few weeks, we will continue to cooperate should there ever be any future requests."

The museum will be closed Friday as the FBI conducts their investigation.