Orlando multimedia company to bring VR haunted house experience to downtown ahead of Halloween

Orlando-based multimedia company and XR studio, 302 Interactive, is bringing a virtual reality haunted house experience to downtown Orlando in partnership with The OtherVrse.

Titled ‘The OtherVRse: Containment Breach’, attendees will be virtually placed into a high-tech facility overrun by an anomaly outbreak, navigating their way to safety while facing jump scares, heart-pounding chases and spine-chilling visuals.

With the use of VR headsets, groups of four will be able to experience the classic thrills of a haunted house blended with the boundless opportunity of virtual reality.

The event will be held at The Corner venue located at 70 North Orange Avenue and will run Thursday, October 24 and Sunday, October 27.

10-minute sessions will run from 7-11 p.m. on both days and those attending are asked to arrive 15 minutes before their scheduled event time.

This experience is recommended for those over 21-years-old. However, there are no age restrictions.

