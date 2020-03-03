Orlando Mayor Dyer endorses Mike Bloomberg for President, says 'Mike will make things happen'

article

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

Mayor Dyer made the announcement during a Bloomberg campaign event in Orlando on Tuesday. He cited the former New York mayor's commitment to gun safety, climate change, investment in Florida, and the ability to defeat President Donald Trump.

“Mike gives us the best chance to win in the November election,” Mayor Dyer said. “I’ve known him a long time, he’s been extremely supportive of improving cities and the things that I hold valuable. Mike will make things happen. When you’re a Mayor you have to make things happen, and he will bring that type of attitude to the White House."

Mayor Dyer has served as the Mayor of Orlando since 2003.

“Mayor Dyer is one of the most popular Mayors in the state, and has committed his life to improving the city of Orlando for the better,” said Florida State Director Scott Kosanovich, “We are thrilled to have Mayor Dyer on Team Bloomberg.”

Several other Florida Democrats have also endorsed Bloomberg for President, including:

Former State Representative Robert Asencio

Coral Springs Mayor Scott Brook

Bay Harbour Islands Mayor Stephanie Bruder

Former Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn

Tampa City Council Member Joe Citro

Former Congressman Peter Deutsch

United States House Representative (FL-22) Ted Deutch

Former Miami Mayor Manny Diaz

Former Lakeland Mayor Gow Fields

Hillsborough County Clerk of Courts Pat Frank

Jacksonville City Council Member Reggie Gaffney

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James

Osceola County District 2 Commissioner Viviana Janer

Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine

Former Florida House Representative, Pinellas County Commissioner Janet Long

Florida House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee

Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay

United States House Representative (FL-7) Stephanie Murphy

State Senator Jason Pizzo

State Senator Darryl Rouson

Former Florida Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman

Former Tallahassee City Commission Member Gil Ziffer

During the campaign stop, which happened to also take place on Super Tuesday, Bloomberg touched briefly on topics such as gun violence. He said that the country has a gun violence issue, describing it as a 'virus' in its own way.

"In this country, this year, 40,000 people will either commit suicide or get killed with handguns," he said. "I'm not suggesting we don't have to worry about the virus, but we have a virus taking over this country and we have to do something about it."

The timing of his visit has many wondering if that’s an indication that regardless of how he does Tuesday, Bloomberg has no plans of dropping out.

Bloomberg will also visit West Palm Beach during his trip to Florida.

