Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer wins reelection to sixth term

It's four more years for Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

In his largest victory margin to date, Dyer won the Nov. 7 mayoral reelection with 72% of the vote. The 20-year incumbent used his victory speech to tell folks this would be his last run as mayor. Dyer said he has several projects he wants to complete during his term.

"Specifically, SunRail to the airport, continuing to be the metacenter of the meta verse, finish the creative village, homelessness, affordable housing… hopefully we’ll get TDT [Tourism Development Tax] to finish the Camping World stadium – listen up county commissioners! Those are some of the bigger things," Dyer said. "Oh, and lastly, completing a memorial for Pulse."

As for what’s next, we asked Dyer if he has any other political aspirations after he completes this mayoral term. He stayed tight-lipped.

"What I’ve had is so many people are more focused on what happens in four years. And I’m kinda focused on what we kinda do here for the next four years," Dyer said. "I’ve lived my life in four-year increments since I was in high school. Four years of high school, four years of college, and then eventually every four years I’ve run for office again… whether it was state senate or the mayor’s office, so I kind of led it that way, and I think it's fair that I tell people this is the last one, so people that have been waiting or thinking about running for mayor, have that opportunity to think about [if] that’s something they want to do in four years."

Dyer had three challengers in the 2023 election: Samuel Ings, a former Orlando city commissioner and Orlando police captain, Steve Dixon, a former U.S. Marine who now works in the defense industry, and Tony Vargas, a fitness professional and local business owner.