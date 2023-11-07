Central Florida Municipal Election Results 2023

Stream FOX 35 News:

Voters in some Central Florida counties went to the polls today to choose candidates in a number of municipal elections. The polls closed at 7 p.m.

One high-profile race is that for Orlando mayor, where incumbent Buddy Dyer is seeking a sixth term. He is being challenged by three opponents: former state senate candidate Steve Dixon; former Orlando commissioner Sam Ings; and personal fitness trainer Tony Vargas. Voters in Orlando will also choose who will represent District 4 and District 6, where incumbents are also facing challengers.

Other notable races include the primary elections to fill a vacancy in Florida House Dist. 35 which opened when former Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud was named president of South Florida State College earlier this year.

Election results are listed below and can also be found here.

Central Florida Election Results, Nov. 7, 2023: