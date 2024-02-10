Orlando man sold over 300 grams of heroin and cocaine at gas station: DOJ

Watch FOX 35 Live

An Orlando man has pleaded guilty to drug possession charges after he sold 300 grams of heroin and cocaine to individuals at a local gas station, the Department of Justice said.

Jahroy Sackey, 44, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

On December 7, 2018, Sackey drove to an Orlando gas station and sold grams of heroin to a person.

On March 5, 2019, Sackey drove to the same gas station and sold over 250 grams of heroin to the same person. He was arrested following the sale.

When officials searched Sackey's car they found a FN Herstal pistol with 24 rounds of armor-piercing ammunition, as well as 156 grams of cocaine.

Sackey has a previous felony conviction and served time in federal prison for possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it.

He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of up to 40 years in federal prison.