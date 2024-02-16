Orlando man scores $1 million lottery prize from scratch-off ticket from Publix

An Orlando man now has 1,000,000 reasons to smile after claiming a winning lottery ticket!

David Nguyen claimed a winning lottery ticket in the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. He purchased the winning ticket from Publix at 10250 Curry Ford Road.

Nguyen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The Publix location also gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

In this $50 scratch-off game, players have the change to win the top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game.