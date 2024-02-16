Expand / Collapse search

Orlando man scores $1 million lottery prize from scratch-off ticket from Publix

By Dani Medina
Published 
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Millions in lottery winnings confiscated

Data from the State of Florida shows thousands of lottery winners have had their lottery winnings garnished by the state's unemployment agency. FOX 35 News has been hearing from dozens of people who say they don't understand why.

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man now has 1,000,000 reasons to smile after claiming a winning lottery ticket!

David Nguyen claimed a winning lottery ticket in the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday. He purchased the winning ticket from Publix at 10250 Curry Ford Road. 

PUBLIX: Central Florida Publix sells winning lottery ticket worth $1.75 million

Nguyen chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000. The Publix location also gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

ANOTHER ONE: Altamonte Springs man scores $1 million lottery prize from Publix scratch-off ticket

In this $50 scratch-off game, players have the change to win the top prize of $25 million, the largest ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. 