Central Florida Publix sells winning lottery ticket worth $1.75 million

Check your tickets! A Publix store in Central Florida sold a lottery ticket worth $1.75 million.

The lucky Jackpot Triple Play ticket was sold at a Publix store located at 2431 South Woodland Boulevard in Deland.

The winning numbers in the Feb. 13 drawing were 8, 23, 28, 29, 44 and 45.

The ticket holder must claim their prize at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

The Jackpot Triple Play game has now reset to a top prize of $250,000. The next drawing will be held on Feb. 16.