Orlando man killed after speeding Dodge Challenger slams into his car in New Year's Eve crash: FHP

A man is dead after his car was hit by a speeding car in Orange County on New Year's Eve, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:04 p.m. Sunday at Silver Star Road and N Powers Drive.

Troopers said a Dodge Challenger being driven by a 22-year-old Orlando man was traveling over the posted speed limit on Silver Star Road when his car collided with a Jeep Compass that was trying to make a left turn onto Powers Drive.

The collision caused the Compass to overturn off the road. Its driver – a 63-year-old Orlando man – was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The Challenger's driver and his 21-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.