Orlando man illegally kept red fox at his home, FWC says

An Orlando man has found himself in hot water for being in the illegal possession of a red fox, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC officers were dispatched to a home on Cleburne Road in Orlando on Jan. 29 in reference to the homeowner possessing a red fox, the report said. A man, later identified as Mark Villafane, opened the door and told officers that he did have a fox in his possession.

Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

The 49-year-old man walked the officer to the back of his property, where the red fox was kept inside an outdoor enclosure. Villafane said he didn't have a Class III permit, the proper documentation needed to have the non-domesticated animal. Other animals that fall under the Class III permit are parakeets, parrots, skunks, raccoons, lemurs, snakes, lizards, turtles and tortoises, according to the FWC. Villafane also said he didn't have the documents from the source and supplier he acquired the red fox from.

It remains unclear at this time how Villafane came into possession of the red fox, but he said he's had it for "several months," the report said.

Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

"While I was inspecting the enclosure I noticed the water bowl was dirty, feces were on the ground and noxious odors were coming from it. Villafane stated he cleans out the kennel once a week," the FWC report said. "The enclosure is supposed to be cleaned out daily."

Furthermore, officers said the enclosure was the incorrect size, did not have a dig barrier to prevent the fox from digging itself out, and had the wrong wire gauge size.

The red fox was transported to a licensed wildlife rehab center for further evaluation and proper care.

Photo: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

In lieu of arrest, Villafane was issued a notice to appear in court on March 14 for the enclosure not being the correct size and for possessing the red fox without proper documentation. Villafane was also issued a non-criminal citation for possessing the red fox without a valid Class III permit, and a written warning for unsanitary conditions, not having a dig barrier and for the enclosure not being structurally sound.