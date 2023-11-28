Florida man pulled over with live alligator hidden in trunk, FWC says

Deputies came across an unusual situation when they pulled over a driver while on patrol in Dixie County earlier this month.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer was called to a traffic stop after deputies reported a vehicle with a small alligator inside on Nov. 9, according to an incident report. The GMC SUV was pulled over on NE 227 Ave. in Cross City when the FWC officer approached the driver.

The driver, David Godfrey, told the officer that he caught the small gator on a paved road as it was crossing, the report said. The road was near the county jail, and he was scared the alligator would get run over by a vehicle. Godfrey continued, saying he planned to take the animal to a private pond and release it.

At the time of the traffic stop, the 3-foot gator was being stored in a burlap sack in the trunk of the SUV, the incident report said.

Photo: FWC

"Godfrey stated that he knew that he was not allowed to legally possess the alligator and claimed an understanding of the regulations," the FWC said.

Godfrey was charged for unlawful possession of an alligator and received a notice to appear in Dixie County court. The alligator was seized as evidence, photographed and released alive in a safe area.