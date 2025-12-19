North Atlantic right whale mother, calf spotted off Space Coast

The Brief A critically endangered North Atlantic right whale and her calf were seen swimming near shore. Researchers tracked the pair moving south during calving season, with fewer than 400 left worldwide. Boaters must stay 500 yards away, and sightings should be reported to protect the whales.



A North Atlantic right whale and her calf were spotted swimming near Florida’s Space Coast.

The sightings have drawn researchers to the area to monitor and protect the critically endangered species.

The backstory:

Fewer than 400 right whales remain worldwide, and experts say tracking mothers and calves is crucial to the species’ survival.

Researchers followed the pair as they moved south from Brevard County toward Sebastian Inlet, an area where right whales are commonly seen during calving season.

Boat strikes remain one of the greatest threats to the species. Federal law requires vessels to stay at least 500 yards away from right whales, and harassment — including flying drones without a permit — is illegal.

What they're saying:

Researchers say seeing the species go extinct would be a major blow to the ecosystem.

"It’s really important to not only help protect North Atlantic right whales, but all whale species, because they are basically the fertilizers of our oceans, and it is our ocean that is providing more than half the oxygen on our planet," explained Julie Albert, the director of Right Whale Sighting Network. "So we tend to tell people, if you enjoy breathing it’s important to protect whales"

What you can do:

Anyone who spots a right whale is urged to report the sighting to the Right Whale Sighting Network with the time and location.