Orlando man shoots at driver 33 times after cut off road, officials say

The Brief An Orlando man is accused of firing dozens of shots at a woman and her son during a road rage dispute in Orange County on Wednesday. According to deputies, J'veohn Jackson started firing at a woman's car with a rifle after she cut him off on Silver Star Road. Jackson was booked into the Orange County Jail.



An Orlando man is accused of shooting at a woman’s car after she cut him off on Silver Star Road on Wednesday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

J'veohn Jackson, 22, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public, an arrest affidavit shows.

Shots fired at driver

What we know:

The Orange County Sheriff's office responded to a reported aggravated assault at North Powers Drive and Silver Star Road around 2:07 p.m., Oct. 29.

A woman told deputies that she was driving on Silver Star Road, Wednesday, when she accidentally cut off Jackson, an Orange County arrest affidavit said. Jackson, then, rolled down his window and pointed a gun at her and her 17-year-old who was in the car with her, the sheriff's office said.

The woman called police then turned off Silver Star Road and onto Stardust Lane, but Jackson followed her, the affidavit said.

After passing the woman, Jackson then got out of his vehicle, pulled out a gun, and then fired shots at her car, the sheriff's office said. Jackson fired about 33 shots at her car, an arrest affidavit said.

The sheriff's office did not report any injuries.

Jackson got back into his vehicle and drove away, the woman told deputies.

Deputies located Jackson and his vehicle at a home on Riviera Drive, also finding an AR-15-style rifle and spent casings, the arrest affidavit said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, Jackson told deputies that he saw a vehicle following him down multiple streets and that he didn’t want the vehicle to follow him home. Jackson told deputies that he turned down Stardust Lane and got out of his vehicle and started shooting. He confirmed the gun was his and that he used it in the shooting, the arrest affidavit said.

Nearby Homes Hit by Bullets

Later, around 2:21 p.m., the same day, deputies responded to Stardust Lane following up on an aggravated assault report. They noticed multiple bullet casings in and around the road, the affidavit said. Deputies conducted well-being checks on residents living in homes near the road.

One resident told deputies that bullets damaged her home, the affidavit said. Deputies discovered that a bullet had damaged a kitchen cabinet before hitting a wall on one side of the home.

Deputies said they also noticed damage to another nearby home, but they were unable to contact the homeowner. There were no injuries reported, officials said.

Upon witness testimony, investigators also connected Jackson to this incident.

Jackson was transported to the Orange County Jail and charged.

Deputies said he faces additional charges, including shooting into a dwelling, criminal mischief and three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.