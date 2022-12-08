Orlando man accused of molesting teenage girl in a stairwell

article

An Orlando man is accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl and allegedly holding her against her will when she tried to leave, according to an arrest warrant.

DeMarcus Womack, 31, was taken into custody on Tuesday for the November incident on three charges of indecent, lewd, or lascivious touching of certain minors by the Orlando Police Department, court records show.

In the arrest warrant, authorities said the incident happened in a stairwell around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, but the report did not provide an address.

MORE NEWS:

According to police, the victim said she met with Womack in the stairwell "because they were upset over the recent death of a common friend," and Womack reportedly asked her for a hug, and when she agreed, officers said the inappropriate touching began.

"At least two times during the encounter, Womack physically stopped" the victim from leaving, the warrant stated. Eventually, he let her go, and she went home, police said.

After the incident, Womack and the teen shared additional messages in which he asked her to delete the messages between them and stated he "aint tryna be in no sh*t," the warrant stated. Womack reportedly knew the girl's age because she previously told him days prior on Thanksgiving during a conversation on Instagram, authorities said.

Womack's bond was set at $7,800 and is to have no contact with the victim, the victim's family or anyone under the age of 18, and can have no weapons.