Orlando mail carrier attacked, police searching for armed suspects

A reward up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two suspects that police say attacked a mail carrier in Orlando.

Orlando police say the attack happened on March 7 at the Oak Grove Apartments in the Millenia area. Police say a witness called 911 and saw the USPS mail carrier crouched down with a severe head injury near the mailboxes.

"Detectives determined that two suspects described as White or Hispanic men in their 20s hit the victim's head with possibly a handgun during the robbery," Orlando police tweeted on Friday.

Both suspect then fled the area on foot.

If you have any information, please call 911. Officials are offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.

