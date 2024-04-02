Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac slams White House over Transgender Day of Visibility

article

President Biden marked March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility and drew criticism for doing so during Easter Sunday.

Orlando Magic star Jonathan Isaac joined in on ripping the president, saying on X, formerly Twitter, the White House "know[s] exactly what they are doing."

"They want you to hate! This helps no one and only promotes division," he wrote. "They know exactly what they are doing.. we should be angry but shouldn’t lose the spirit of what tomorrow means! Don’t lose focus. Because He is risen there is hope for all."

Isaac joined the likes of former President Trump, entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and other political commentators to criticize Biden. Trump's national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, called it "appalling and insulting."

"We call on Joe Biden's failing campaign and the White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe (Sunday) is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ," she said.

"The Biden White House has betrayed the central tenet of Easter — which is the resurrection of Jesus Christ," House Speaker Mike Johnson posted on X. "Banning sacred truth and tradition—while at the same time proclaiming Easter Sunday as 'Transgender Day'—is outrageous and abhorrent. The American people are taking note."

While March 31 has been designated to honor the transgender movement since Biden took office, this year it falls on Easter Sunday, one of the most important days for Christians celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 01: U.S. President Joe Biden prepares to blow a whistle and kick off the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on April 01, 2024 in Washington, DC. The White House said they are expecting thousands of children and adult Expand

Isaac added context to his post later on, saying it is "important" that Biden continues to recognize the trans community on the same date, which "releases the administration from the allegation on intentionality."

"Instead of deleting the tweet like it never happened this is my good faith retraction lol," Isaac added on X.

"The message is the same. Keep focused on what Resurrection Sunday Is all about. Christ defeating sin and death for all people who would believe."

"On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives," a statement released by the White House said.

"Today, we send a message to all transgender Americans: You are loved. You are heard. You are understood. You belong. You are America, and my entire Administration and I have your back," it continued. "Now, therefore, I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility."

Isaac has been critical of vaccine mandates, and his jersey sales skyrocketed after he stood during the national anthem while his teammates knelt in 2020.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.