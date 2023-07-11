Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner re-signs with $16M contract

article

Jeff Weltman, President of Basketball Operations for the Orlando Magic, announced Tuesday that Moritz Wagner has resigned with the team for a $16 million two-year contract, according to a press release.

This past season Wagner played in 57 games, starting in 18 of them. He averaged 10.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, and 1.5 assists per game in 19.5 minutes per game.

Wagner showed growth this season by reaching a career-high in assists, season-high rebounds, and points, plus making 39 straight free throws which tied for the third-longest streak in franchise history.

After finishing his collegiate career at the University of Michigan, Wagner was originally selected by the L.A. Lakers as a first-round draft pick in 2018.

Since then, he has played with the L.A. Lakers, Washington, Boston, and Orlando for a total of 253 career NBA regular season games.