Former Lake Mary baseball star expecting to hear his name during MLB Draft

article

Lake Mary product, Dylan Crews is expecting to hear his name called early during Sunday’s MLB Draft.

When that happens, Orlando area athletes will have completed a very rare feat. Three athletes will have been drafted in the first round of major professional sports this year.

Crews will likely go either no. 1 or no. 2. Apopka High School grad, Jalen Carter went 9th in the NFL Draft to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lake Highland Prep’s Brice Sensabaugh was picked 28th in the NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz.

The last time this happened was back in 1998.

Crews had an incredible junior season at LSU, leading the Tigers to the 2023 College World Series title.

He even took home the Golden Spikes Award, which is given to the best amateur baseball player in the country.

Crews’ former high school coach isn’t surprised by his success.

"Very hard-nosed player. Plays really, really hard. The talent spoke for itself. But the way he carried himself was always something special," Lake Mary head baseball coach, Jeff Perez told FOX 35. "With his work ethic and how driven he was, even at a young age. it doesn't surprise me. I'll put it that way."

In the 2015 MLB Draft, Lake Mary’s Brendan Rogers went no. 3 to the Colorado Rockies.

So two former Rams will have gone in the top three in the MLB Draft in an eight-year span.