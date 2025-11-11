New look: Latest Orlando Magic Nike NBA City Edition uniforms unveiled, what to know

The Brief The Orlando Magic unveiled its 2025-26 season Nike NBA City Edition uniforms on Nov. 11. The Magic will debut its new City Edition uniforms during the November 20 game. The uniform showcases multiple eras and beloved classics.



The Orlando Magic unveiled its 2025-26 Nike NBA City Edition uniform – reflecting the team's dynamic legacy.

What we know:

Images of the Orlando Magic's Nike NBA City Edition uniform – which players will wear during the 25-26 season – were released Nov. 11.

The Orlando Magic unveiled its 2025-26 Nike NBA City Edition uniform – paying tribute to the team's dynamic legacy.

The City Edition uniform was first unveiled in 2019.

This season's uniform pays tribute to the team's multiple eras as well as embodying the city's distinct pride and spirit, the Magic said in a press release.

What do the City Edition uniforms look like?

The latest City Edition uniforms are platinum with the accents of the team's iconic Magic blue. On the front is the fan-favorite "Magic" script with a star as the letter "a." Stars trail down the panels of the jersey and shorts, while the bottom of the panel of the shorts has a basketball. The waistband has the word "Orlando," which was first introduced in 2008.

This year's City Edition uniforms represent the stories, history and heritage, while honoring the bond between court, community and culture, the press release said.

The Orlando Magic unveiled its 2025-26 Nike NBA City Edition uniform – paying tribute to the team's dynamic legacy.

When will players wear the uniform?

The Nike NBA City Edition uniform will debut at the November 20 game when the Magic host the Clippers. The Magic will wear the Nike NBA City Edition uniform at six home games this season, takihng place on Nov. 20, Feb. 5, Feb. 7, March 11, March 12 and March 26.

This season's uniforms

The Magic have three uniforms they'll be wearing this season – including the City Edition.

Other uniforms include a Nike NBA Statement (black) uniform and an Icon (blue) and Association (white) uniform.

Magic jerseys are available for purchase on the team's website.