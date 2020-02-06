Orlando Magic considering new Downtown Orlando training center

A new training facility northwest of the Amway Center could soon be home to a training center for the Orlando Magic.

The team plans to build it on land they’re hoping to buy from the City of Orlando for $5.1 million, together with an adjacent parcel of vacant land that they already own. Business owners nearby say they're excited about the deal.

Minetta Crosier owns Popcorn Junkie, an artisanal popcorn shop.

“I'm a Magic fan,” she said, “so to have them practicing in our backyard would be fantastic!”

Crosier said the facility should help the Parramore community.

“It may give the people in the community an opportunity to see them more and connect more, which is great.”

The proposal states that the facility would also house an orthopedic practice and a community health center. Magic representatives don't have a timeline for construction yet, or any plans for how the building would look. Some in the community worried the facility wouldn't help Parramore and could even add to growth that drives locals from the neighborhood.

Nearby Vietnamese restaurant owner Hoan Le, though, says he likes the foot traffic he gets from the soccer stadium down the street, and hopes for more from the new training center.

“Orlando City or the Magic games do bring business to us. With this facility here, I think it will help us a lot.”

City commissioners are planning to vote on the proposal at Monday's meeting.