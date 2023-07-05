Expand / Collapse search

Orlando Magic's home court ranked high among top NBA arenas in the country, study shows

By Crystal Tisme
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: General view of the arena during the game between the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets during the third quarter at Amway Center on October 28, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you've been to an Orlando Magic game, you know how electric the Amway Center gets. That's why it's been ranked as one of the top NBA arenas in the country, according to a new study from SportsbooksOnline.com.

Out of all 29 arenas, the Amway Center ranked the sixth-highest rated NBA arena by the public, the study said, citing average review scores from Yelp, Tripadvisor and Google. 

The downtown Orlando arena has an average score of 4.37 after SportsbooksOnline.com analyzed over 17,000 reviews for it. 

The Amway is home to the Orlando Magic and can hold up 18,500 fans each game. In addition to hosting NBA games, the Amway also hosts concerts, Orlando Solar Bears hockey games, indoor football and college basketball games. 

"Looking across the average scores among the top ten, reveals there is actually not a lot separating the best arenas, which suggests they are all offering fans a good game day experience at a reasonable price," said Patrick Corkery, content writer at SportsbooksOnline.com.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 25: R.J. Hampton #13 of the Orlando Magic shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Amway Center on November 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

All NBA arenas in the US, ranked

Here's a look at SportsbooksOnline.com's NBA arenas ranking:

  1. FedExForum - Memphis Grizzlies
  2. Madison Square Garden - New York Knicks
  3. Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles Clippers / Los Angeles Lakers 
  4. Kaseya Center - Miami Heat
  5. United Center - Chicago Bulls
  6. Amway Center - Orlando Magic
  7. Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - Cleveland Cavaliers
  8. Gainbridge Fieldhouse - Indiana Pacers
  9. Paycom Center - Oklahoma City Thunder 
  10. Smoothie King Center - New Orleans Pelicans
  11. Scotiabank Arena - Toronto Raptors
  12. AT&T Center - San Antonio Spurs
  13. State Farm Arena - Atlanta Hawks
  14. American Airlines Center - Dallas Mavericks
  15. Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee Bucks
  16. Chase Center - Golden State Warriors 
  17. TD Garden - Boston Celtics
  18. Ball Arena - Denver Nuggets
  19. Toyota Center - Houston Rockets 
  20. Barclays Center - Brooklyn Nets
  21. Little Caesars Arena - Detroit Pistons
  22. Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia 76ers
  23. Footprint Center - Phoenix Suns
  24. Vivint Arena - Utah Jazz
  25. Spectrum Center - Charlotte Hornets
  26. Capital One Arena - Washington Wizards
  27. Moda Center - Portland Trail Blazers
  28. Target Center - Minnesota Timberwolves 
  29. Golden 1 Center - Sacramento Kings