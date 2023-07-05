Orlando Magic's home court ranked high among top NBA arenas in the country, study shows

article

If you've been to an Orlando Magic game, you know how electric the Amway Center gets. That's why it's been ranked as one of the top NBA arenas in the country, according to a new study from SportsbooksOnline.com.

Out of all 29 arenas, the Amway Center ranked the sixth-highest rated NBA arena by the public, the study said, citing average review scores from Yelp, Tripadvisor and Google.

The downtown Orlando arena has an average score of 4.37 after SportsbooksOnline.com analyzed over 17,000 reviews for it.

The Amway is home to the Orlando Magic and can hold up 18,500 fans each game. In addition to hosting NBA games, the Amway also hosts concerts, Orlando Solar Bears hockey games, indoor football and college basketball games.

"Looking across the average scores among the top ten, reveals there is actually not a lot separating the best arenas, which suggests they are all offering fans a good game day experience at a reasonable price," said Patrick Corkery, content writer at SportsbooksOnline.com.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 25: R.J. Hampton #13 of the Orlando Magic shoots the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Amway Center on November 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

All NBA arenas in the US, ranked

Here's a look at SportsbooksOnline.com's NBA arenas ranking: