Orlando leaders to discuss additional safety measures after downtown shooting

Safety in downtown Orlando is on the agenda for the full City Council meeting on Monday. The council will discuss some new rules to add to the area after seven people were shot two weeks ago prompting the addition of security checkpoints.

One rule being proposed would require a special license for businesses to be open past midnight. Others include requiring parking lots to add more lighting and security, limiting the amount of noise and music, and requiring bars and clubs to submit safety and security plans to the city.

People FOX 35 spoke to say they welcome the changes.

"I think it will help give everyone a better sense of security and it will help people feel safer downtown."

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has required six access checkpoints downtown for Friday and Saturday evenings – similar to set-ups for major holidays. Patrons will have to go through metal detectors and a weapons check before walking into the area.

Ever since the shooting, extra officers have been patrolling the streets downtown. A suspect has not yet been caught.

The Orlando City Council meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m.