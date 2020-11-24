Orlando law firm gives away hundreds of free turkeys to families in need

A Central Florida law firm is holding its 12th annual free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway on Tuesday morning to help families in need.

The Pendas Law Firm in Orlando started handing out hundreds of turkeys at their location at 625 E. Colonial Drive. The law firm held turkey giveaways at its Fort Myers, Tampa, and Jacksonville locations on Sunday and Monday.

People started lining up in the early morning hours -- some even arriving as early as 1:30 a.m. to make sure they had a turkey to put on the table for Thanksgiving.

This event has been going on for years with people lining up hours in advance. Some of them have been coming for years.

The giveaway is on a first-come, first-serve basis and only one turkey per family.

Many say they stand in line so that they can get a turkey for a family member or friend and describe this opportunity as a blessing right before Thanksgiving.

This year’s giveaway will be a bit different from years in the past. Participants must observe social distancing and wear face masks.

The law firm’s employees will give out the turkeys until they run out.

