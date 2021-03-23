Orlando Land Trust buys property adjacent to Lake Eola Park

There will soon be more space to enjoy at Lake Eola Park in Downtown Orlando.

The Orlando Land Trust Foundation has raised more than $3 million to expand the green space at the park. The group is using the funds to buy property on the southwest corner of the park, near the intersection of E. Central Blvd. and N. Rosalind Ave., and donate to the city.

The city will eventually tear down a building on the property, which houses a 7-Eleven, and then turn it into more green space.

The site had been approved for a highrise project but was later abandoned. Work to convert the property to green space is not expected to begin any sooner than 2023.

For more information on the project, visit the Orlando Land Trust's website.

