Orlando International Airport sees busiest Labor Day weekend in years

Heading to the airport? You might want to leave early because the holiday travel rush at the Orlando International Airport shows no sign of slowing down.

In fact, Monday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days as many people return home from the holiday weekend. Officials said it could be the busiest Labor Day holiday weekend in years — even more than the Labor Day weekend of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. They expect more than 300,000 people to pass through the airport.

One nurse traveling through told FOX 35 that she is hoping to take a break from their busy schedules with a trip to Central Florida.

"Going on my first cruise since they shut down for COVID," she said. "I was fine flying. Everyone pretty much wore their masks. A few people pulled them under their noses but most were being compliant."

Airport officials said that so far in 2021, they have already seen more passengers than all of 2020.

