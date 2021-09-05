Families flock to the beach during Labor Day weekend

Whether you’ve packed a boogie board or just want to take a long walk by the water, you know the drill. It’s Labor Day weekend in Central Florida and it’s time to hit the beach.

"Had to come over for Labor Day. Had a three-day weekend so here we are."

Nine-year-old Zara Nezhadi loves Labor Day weekend "because it has an extra day of free time."

Some are visiting Cocoa Beach from out of town.

"Because of the red tide, we wanted to get away. It’s a nice place. The kids love it here," said Shyla Taylor, who’s in town from Tampa.

For others, it’s a long way home.

"Labor Day, this is home, where I grew up so we’re back visiting family and getting the kids exposure to the beach on LDW and you can’t beat the weather," said Josh Noble, who’s in town from Colorado.

The lifeguards say there’s always a moderate risk for rip currents here in Brevard County, but so far it has been beautiful and they don’t expect it to be a huge issue for all the families here for Labor Day weekend.

"I like the Atlantic better than the Gulf so we come over here as much as we can," said Karen Lupinek, from Tampa.

As the pandemic continues on, families are just looking to get outside and unwind.

"We’re just trying to live our life and keep it the same and just maintain being healthy and it’s healthy for the kids to get out and be in the sun," Taylor said.