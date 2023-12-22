Orlando International Airport seeing massive influx of holiday travelers

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is seeing a massive influx of travelers this holiday season.

Nearly 3.9 million people are expected to pass through during the Christmas and New Year's travel period. That's a whopping 13.5% over last year, the airport says.

To accommodate the crowds, the airport is offering different parking options and adding extra friendly faces, called ambassadors, who are ready to help passengers navigate the terminals.

"The holidays are such a wonderful time, and we're working hard to make sure everyone has a smooth journey," said Kevin J. Thibault, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority CEO.

Thibault is advising travelers to follow the 3-2-1 guidelines to stay on time when dealing with record-breaking crowds:

Be at the ticket counter 3 hours before your flight (gives you time for parking and long lines)

Hit up security 2 hours before

And be at your gate 1 hour before takeoff

The airport says there are over 2,000 new parking spots compared to last year. A lot is opening soon, adding to the two lots that popped up during Thanksgiving. Travelers can use E-Pass or SunPass Plus to access these lots, but if you're using SunPass, make sure you're signed up for Easy Pay and have a transponder to get in and out of the lot.

For those hopping into a rideshare, there will be extra amenities ensuring plenty of drivers are there to help, according to the airport.

The holiday travel season stretches from Dec. 16 to Jan. 7, because Christmas Day and New Year's Day both fall on a Monday. Among those days, Dec, 30 is slated to be the busiest day, with an estimated 187,000 passengers flying in and out of the airport.